Palestinian artist paints graffitis to raise the awareness of public on coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Deyr al Balah, Gaza on September 13, 2020 [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

Palestinian health authorities registered two fatalities and 100 infections from the coronavirus outbreak in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

