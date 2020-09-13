Portuguese / Spanish / English

Erdogan to Macron: ‘You cannot lecture us on humanity’

September 13, 2020 at 10:15 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Europe & Russia, France, News, Rwanda, Turkey
France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) gestures as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walks past him during a family photo as part of the NATO summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London on December 4, 2019 [CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
Recalling France’s massacres in Algeria and Rwanda, the Turkish president said the French president “cannot lecture us on humanity”, Anadolu Agency reported.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks came at a symposium held on Democracy and Freedom Island against coup.

In a direct reference to President Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan said “You [Macron] have no knowledge of history. You do not know the history of France.”

Demonstrators shout slogans in favor of independence and peace in Algeria on the Grands Boulevards in Paris on November 18, 1961, during one of the French demonstrations opposed to the Algerian war [- / AFP via Getty Images]

“You cannot lecture us on humanity,” he added, recalling the massacres in Algeria where some 1 million people were killed and in Rwanda where 800,000 people were murdered.

READ: Turkey slams Macron’s ‘arrogant statement with old colonial reflexes’

“Do not mess with Turkey and Turkish people,” Erdogan added.

Earlier on Thursday, ahead of a summit of southern EU member states, Macron reportedly said: “We must be tough with the Turkish government and not with the Turkish people, who deserve more than the Erdogan government.”

“Turkey is no longer a partner in the Mediterranean region,” said the French president, claiming NATO ally Turkey had some unacceptable encounters with a French ship off the coast of Libya.

Turkey on Thursday condemned Macron over his “arrogant” remarks made with “colonial reflexes”. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Macron endangers EU interests with his “individual and nationalistic stance.”

