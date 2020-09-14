Angry protesters burn government property in eastern Libya

Angry demonstrations erupted on Saturday night in areas under the control of renegade General Khalifa Haftar’s forces in eastern Libya with protesters setting fire to government buildings in Benghazi.

The local Al-Ahrar TV said Haftar’s forces fired live bullets at locals who were protesting against poor living conditions in front of the Security Directorate in Al-Marj city to the east of Benghazi, injuring a demonstrator.

No comment was made by the Ministry of Health about the report.

Videos circulating online showed protesters in Benghazi attacking the government headquarters and that of the local municipality.

Security forces responded by raising the house of an activist who had been calling on people to fight corruption in the area. He has since been detained.

Eastern Libya has witnessed three days of protests as a result of poor living conditions and against corruption and poor services.