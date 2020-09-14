Israel forces, dogs raid Ofer prison

Israeli occupation forces yesterday raided Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank using police dogs, Quds Press reported.

A statement issued by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said: “This was the most violent and dangerous attack,” noting that the Israeli forces used police dogs and beat the prisoners severely.

The Israeli occupation forces isolated a number of detainees during the raid and relocated 34 others.

Palestinian prisoners have recently staged protests against the Israeli policy of medical negligence carried out against them.

According to the PPC, there are about 850 Palestinian prisoners in Ofer prison, who are currently at risk of contracting coronavirus as a result of overcrowding, limited access to hygiene equipment and lack of medical care.

There is only one medical clinic which serves 22 prisons containing about 4,500 Palestinian prisoners. This clinic is referred to by the Palestinian prisoners as the slaughterhouse due to the bad medical treatment it offers them.

The PPC said that the Israeli occupation has escalated its raids against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails since the start of 2019.

