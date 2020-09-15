UN peacekeepers rescue 36 migrants off Lebanon coast

UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced yesterday that they had rescued 36 migrants outside Lebanese territorial waters, AP reported.

According to a press release issued by UNIFIL, there were 37 migrants onboard the ship; one of them died and the others were rescued. It did not give details about the migrant’s death.

The release, according to AP, did not say where the ship was heading.

However, no information was given about the identities of the migrants, but AP said some Lebanese have been trying to flee the country as a result of the economic crisis it has been facing.

UNIFIL informed the Lebanese navy immediately after the rescue and handed the migrants over to authorities.

UNIFIL’s commander, Major General Stefano Del Col, said the peacekeepers “are doing their utmost to save the lives of these people” and their “priority is to ensure the safety of all the 36 people we have just rescued.”

