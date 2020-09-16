Latest News
UN: Status of Jerusalem should be ‘decided’ by Israel, Palestinians
Israel exploits normalisation deals to escalate violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque
Iraq may lose $50bn over OPEC+ deal, warns ex-minister
Qatar rejects normalisation with Israel before solving Palestinian situation
Amazon mulls building its largest warehouse in Egypt
Analyst: Pakistan could normalise ties with Israel
Explosive device targets British diplomatic vehicle in Baghdad
Jerusalem walls used as political canvas in normalisation deals
UN chief to appoint special envoy to broker peace in Libya
Israeli aircraft strike Gaza during White House ceremony
Egypt cuts highways across pyramids plateau, alarming conservationists
Defying fatwa, Iraqis flock to COVID cemetery to exhume dead, re-bury elsewhere
UN war crimes experts urge Turkey to rein in rebels in Syria
Turkey extends operations of energy drill ship off Cyprus until mid-October
Bahrain minister: Normalising with Israel protects us from Iran
