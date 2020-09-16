Iran FM warns US against being deceived into ‘mother of all quagmires’

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif warned US President Donald Trump against making mistakes in taking military action against Iran based on false media reports, which could cause the America to enter the “mother of all quagmires” in Iran.

Earlier today, Zarif tweeted alluding to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as “the habitual liar” who deceived President Trump in authorising the assassination of “ISIS’ enemy #1” based on a false alarm, in reference to the US drone strike which killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani at the start of the year.

The habitual liar bamboozled @realdonaldtrump into assassinating ISIS' enemy #1 by raising a false alarm. Now he's trying to sucker him into mother of all quagmires by leaking a new false alarm. -Politico source: “US officials" -Trump source: “press reports” Time to wake up. pic.twitter.com/2oBbbsWnxN — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 15, 2020

It was later established that the Pentagon cast doubt on the alleged imminent threat posed by Soleimani to four US embassies, nevertheless Trump sought to justify the action over Soleimani’s “horrible past”.

In his tweet, Jarif included a quote by Pompeo from when he was CIA director where he admitted “We lied, we cheated, we stole”. The Iranian diplomat further stated that Pompeo is now trying to convince the president into a war with Iran based on claims that the Islamic Republic had been plotting to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa.

On Monday following the revelations, Trump threatened Iran with a response “1,000 times greater in magnitude” to any attack in any form against the US.

