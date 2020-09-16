Israel exploits normalisation deals to escalate violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas said yesterday that Israel is exploiting normalisation with Arab countries to escalate violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and demolish more Palestinian homes in Jerusalem.

“Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque by dozens of Israeli settlers early this morning and the plans of some extremist Jewish groups to carry out mass raids in the Muslim compound on Thursday are the outcomes of normalisation deals with the Israeli occupation,” Hamas said.

In a statement, the movement’s spokesperson Abdul-Latif Al-Qanoa said the Israeli occupation authorities “do not respect peace or diplomacy”.

Al-Qanoa called on Palestinian citizens of Jerusalem to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque against the arbitrary Israeli measures and policies.

Yesterday, scores of Israeli Jewish settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque, with so-called Temple Mount groups calling for further raids tomorrow.

