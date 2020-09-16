Libya: Oil production shutdown costs $9bn in 2020Â 

The closure of oil production in Libya has resulted in $9 billion in lost revenue since the start of the year, the Central Bank of Libya revealed.

The financial institution announced in this yearâ€™s budget statement, for the period to the end of August, that billions had been lost as a result of renegade General Khalifa Haftarâ€™sÂ shut down of key export terminals andÂ blockageÂ of major pipelines since the beginning of the year, in his effort to apply pressure on the internationally-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which is based in the capital Tripoli.

Following the closure of several oil facilities and ports, theÂ National Oil CorporationÂ (NOC)Â declaredÂ force majeureÂ on exports, which caused a decrease in raw oil production from an average of 1.2 million barrels per day to 90,000 barrels per day.

The Central Bank of Libya estimated that revenue has reached four billion Libyan dinars ($2.88 billion) in the first eight months of the year, due to blockade on the oil fields.

