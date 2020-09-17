Lavrov discusses Russia’s vision for Gulf security with Saudi counterpart

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov received a telephone call on Wednesday from his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, during which the two officials discussed the latest developments in Yemen.

The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed in a statement that Lavrov and his counterpart discussed the military, political, social and economic conditions in Yemen, while highlighting the importance of supporting the international effort to impose a permanent ceasefire in the country. They also addressed the need to urge conflicting parties to take emergency humanitarian measures, in addition to establishing a comprehensive post-conflict settlement.

Lavrov stressed that the long-sought peace and stability in Yemen cannot be reached without taking into consideration the interests and concerns of all the main political and sectarian forces in the country. He drew his Saudi counterpart’s attention to the Russian initiative aiming to establish collective security in the Gulf region.

The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that the two ministers agreed to deliberate periodically on the Yemeni file and other issues scheduled for the regional agenda, especially in the upcoming multilateral events during the forthcoming 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the same telephone exchange, the two officials also discussed urgent bilateral concerns between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

READ: US will prevent Iran from getting China, Russia arms, Pompeo says