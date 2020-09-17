Russia, Turkey discuss Syria’s Idlib

Turkish and Russian military delegations yesterday held a meeting to discuss developments in Syria’s eastern city of dlib.

In an official statement, Turkey’s defence ministry said that the delegations were discussing the “current situation in the Idlib region”.

On 5 March, Turkey and Russia agreed to halt military activity in Idlib after an escalation of violence that was reported to have displaced nearly one million people.

Under the pact, Turkish and Russian forces have been carrying out joint patrols along the M4 highway linking Syria’s east and west and established a security corridor on either side of it. The first patrols took place on 15 March.

Idlib has long been under siege by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime forces and its allies, with previous ceasefires having been plagued by violations.

Ankara and Moscow back opposing sides in Syria. Russia, along with Iran, supports President Bashar Al-Assad’s forces and Turkey backs opposition forces who are trying to oust him. Turkey seized control of the border town of Ras Al-Ain last year in an offensive to push back Syrian Kurdish fighters, which Ankara views as a terrorist group.

Since April 2018, attacks on the last opposition stronghold have dramatically intensified and caused new waves of refugees to move toward the Turkish border. Turkey currently hosts 3.5 million Syrians.

