Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Russia, Turkey discuss Syria’s Idlib

September 17, 2020 at 9:25 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria, Turkey
Russian military vehicles drive on the road as Russia makes a new military and logistic reinforcement of 30 vehicles to its military points in Kamisli in Kamisli, Syria on 14 September 2020. [Samer Uveyd - Anadolu Agency]
Russian military vehicles drive on the road as Russia makes a new military and logistic reinforcement of 30 vehicles to its military points in Kamisli in Kamisli, Syria on 14 September 2020. [Samer Uveyd - Anadolu Agency]
 September 17, 2020 at 9:25 am

Turkish and Russian military delegations yesterday held a meeting to discuss developments in Syria’s eastern city of dlib.

In an official statement, Turkey’s defence ministry said that the delegations were discussing the “current situation in the Idlib region”.

On 5 March, Turkey and Russia agreed to halt military activity in Idlib after an escalation of violence that was reported to have displaced nearly one million people.

Under the pact, Turkish and Russian forces have been carrying out joint patrols along the M4 highway linking Syria’s east and west and established a security corridor on either side of it. The first patrols took place on 15 March.

Idlib has long been under siege by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime forces and its allies, with previous ceasefires having been plagued by violations.

Ankara and Moscow back opposing sides in Syria. Russia, along with Iran, supports President Bashar Al-Assad’s forces and Turkey backs opposition forces who are trying to oust him. Turkey seized control of the border town of Ras Al-Ain last year in an offensive to push back Syrian Kurdish fighters, which Ankara views as a terrorist group.

Since April 2018, attacks on the last opposition stronghold have dramatically intensified and caused new waves of refugees to move toward the Turkish border. Turkey currently hosts 3.5 million Syrians.

READ: UN sends 6 aid trucks to Idlib, Syria 

Categories
Europe & RussiaIranMiddle EastNewsRussiaSyriaTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments