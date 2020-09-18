2 Turkish soldiers killed in North Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by PKK terrorists in a cross-border anti-terror operation area in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Anadolu reports.

The soldiers were killed, and another was injured in an attack by the terrorists to the Operation Claw-Tiger area in northern Iraq on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry in a Twitter statement on Friday conveyed condolences to the families of the soldiers and the Turkish nation.

Turkey’s Operation Claw-Tiger was launched in June to ensure the safety of Turks and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK, and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

