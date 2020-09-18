Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria slams US over Trump’s desire to assassinate Assad

September 18, 2020 at 9:58 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Middle East, News, Syria, US
People chant slogans as they wave Syrian national flags and pictures of President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration in support of Assad and against US sanctions on the country, at the Umayyad Square in the centre of the capital Damascus on 11 June 2020. [LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images]
The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday slammed US President Donald Trump for saying he wanted to assassinate regime President Bashar Al-Assad a few years ago, Sana news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday Trump acknowledged that he wanted to assassinate Al-Assad for using chemical weapons in 2017.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Trump’s remarks clearly show the level of reckless political thinking and behaviour to which the American administration has descended.

The statement added that Trump’s remarks can only reflect a “regime of bandits” using “crime to reach their goals”, adding that Trump’s admission of such a step “confirms that the US administration is a rogue state”.

The Syrian ministry accused the US administration of “pursuing the same tactics as terrorist groups such as murder and assassination” without taking into consideration any legal or humanitarian rules to achieve its interests in the region.

