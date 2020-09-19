Yemen: Crisis escalates due to intense military operations, truce in jeopardy

Yemeni Human Rights Minister Mohamed Askar has announced that the military escalation by the Houthi forces in different areas in Yemen, including the latest offensives in Marib, Al-Jawf, and Ad-Dali provinces, is concerning and can have negative repercussions on the humanitarian situation. He explained that statistics indicate that nearly 700 civilians have been killed and wounded, and more than 11,000 families have been displaced during the last two months.

Askar disclosed in statements to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper: “We are describing the reality on the ground, as the Houthi forces have launched, in Marib only, 244 ballistic missiles and Katyusha projectiles on residential neighbourhoods, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of more than 689 civilians. 251 were killed, including 25 children and 12 women, while the number of wounded persons reached 438, including 47 children and eight women and elderly persons.”

The Yemeni minister pointed out that this confirms that the Houthis have no intention of agreeing to any humanitarian truce: “They rather seek to sabotage the peace process, as they do not have decision over it, and are content to implement an Iranian agenda that seeks to destabilise the region’s security.”

READ: UAE hired 450 mercenaries to carry out assassinations in Yemen

The Yemeni minister indicated that the repercussions of the military escalation are significant, and that: “What is happening has contributed to complicating the situation on the ground, worsening the humanitarian conditions, and causing an unprecedented wave of displacement.”

According to statistics conducted by the ministry, the number of displaced families has exceeded 11,000, including 4,232 families who came from different Yemeni governorates. 126 families have stumbled in desert areas, and some others recently arrived in Marib, while the displacement waves continue, as the battles intensify in several areas.

Askar expects that: “The number of displaced people will reach 20,000, which will lead to a difficult humanitarian situation, especially for children and women, who sleep on the floor without shelter or tents.”