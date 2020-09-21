Family of Palestinian prisoner deny Israeli claims

The family of Palestinian woman imprisoned by Israel have denied that she was recruited by Hezbollah and Iran’s Al-Quds Brigades, Rai Al-Youm reported on Sunday.

“We strongly condemn the false Israeli claims against our daughter Yasmin Jaber,” said the family in a media statement.

Jaber was arrested by the Israeli occupation forces on 4 August and was investigated for 40 days. She still denies the Israeli accusations.

The family said that the Israeli investigators have failed to prove their allegations and their daughter remains resilient. They stressed that the Israeli claims reported in the media are intended to divert attention from the failure of Israeli intelligence following her attendance at a Hezbollah conference in Lebanon five years ago.

READ: US announces new sanctions on companies, individuals linked to Hezbollah

According to the Israeli claims, Jaber travelled back to Lebanon in 2016 and was introduced to senior officials from Al-Quds Brigades. She was, Israeli intelligence agents claim, tasked to carry out “terror” attacks against Israeli targets.

When she was arrested, Israeli media reported that the intelligence agencies had uncovered a secret Hezbollah and Iranian cell operating in Jerusalem. The domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, said that Yasmin Jaber was arrested over alleged connections to this cell.

Responding to these claims — which, according to the family, were taken as credible by the Palestinian and Arab media — the family said that she is innocent. “My sister could never have done anything that harms herself or us,” insisted Jaber’s sister Shorouq.