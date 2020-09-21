Iran’s Revolutionary Guard will strike US bases if war erupts

The commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, warned on Saturday that his country would occupy or strike US bases in the region if a war erupted between Washington and Tehran.

Salami added that Iran has plans to occupy some American bases in the region and will do so in any war it is forced into.

“We have distributed our capabilities and prepared our equipment for a long-term war,” Salami said, warning that “any war against Iran will inflict severe losses on the United States that it cannot bear”.

“The Islamic Republic has strengthened its military capabilities to wage a wide war at sea, air and on land against America and defeat it,” he added.

