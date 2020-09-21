Iraq Judicial Council demands details of corruption probe outcomes

The President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, Judge Fayeq Zaidan, yesterday called on the government to disclose the outcomes of its investigations into corruption, Anadolu reported.

Zaidan made the call on the sidelines of his meeting with the head of the government’s investigation committee into corruption cases, Lieutenant General Ahmed Abu Ragheef.

“The results of the investigation committee must be presented to the public to avoid any misinformation regarding the issuance of arrest warrants or the actual arrest of persons who had not been arrested,” Judge Zaidan said in a statement.

He explained that the corruption investigation committee must present the outcomes of its preliminary investigation to the competent judicial authority to review its work and issue arrest warrants according to the presented legal evidence.

The Iraqi security authorities recently arrested seven senior officials as part of the government’s anti-corruption campaign

Local media reported that following orders from Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Iraqi forces arrested the former Director General of the General Pension Authority, Ahmed Al-Saadi, the Director of the Agricultural Cooperative Bank, Adel Khidr, and the head of the Baghdad Investment Commission, Shaker Al-Zamili, on charges of corruption.

Al-Kadhimi recently replaced 15 senior officials in the financial and security sectors.