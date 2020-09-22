Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq protesters shut down Dhi Qar oil company in southern Iraq

September 22, 2020 at 8:50 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqi citizens protest against the government on 15 July 2018 [Hayder Abu Rizq/Anadolu Agency]
 September 22, 2020 at 8:50 am

Protesters in southern Iraq yesterday closed the Dhi Qar oil company and prevented employees from entering the building, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the protesters burned tyres, and set up roadblocks on the main street leading to the company’s entrance to demand employment opportunities for locals in oil installations in the province.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent drop in global oil prices, Iraq has been forced into deeper financial woes.

The lockdowns which have resulted from the virus has also increased unemployment.

The country has also been experiencing nationwide anti-corruption protests.

