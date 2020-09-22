Iraq protesters shut down Dhi Qar oil company in southern Iraq

Protesters in southern Iraq yesterday closed the Dhi Qar oil company and prevented employees from entering the building, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the protesters burned tyres, and set up roadblocks on the main street leading to the company’s entrance to demand employment opportunities for locals in oil installations in the province.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent drop in global oil prices, Iraq has been forced into deeper financial woes.

The lockdowns which have resulted from the virus has also increased unemployment.

The country has also been experiencing nationwide anti-corruption protests.

