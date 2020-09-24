Families dies of coronavirus after attending Egypt wedding

Four members of the same family have died in Egypt’s Damietta Governorate due to coronavirus, days after they attended the wedding of one of their relatives.

On 26 August, pharmacist Mohamad El-Fangary announced the death of his mother after she was infected with the coronavirus, indicating that she had contracted the infection while attending her nephew’s wedding a few days ago. Ten days later, he announced the death of his father from coronavirus, after the infection was transmitted to him from his deceased wife, and only three days later, his brother also died due to the virus.

Days later, El-Fangary announced that he had also been infected with coronavirus, and he asked his followers on Facebook to pray for him. Hours later his friends announced that he too had passed away.

Commenting on El-Fangary’s death, Secretary of Pharmacists Syndicate of Damietta Ihab Qataryeh said this tragedy should send alarm bells among all citizens, stressing that they should not underestimate the pandemic and should avoid crowded places and follow social distancing rules.

