Russian, Iranian foreign ministers meet in Moscow

Russia will build its relations with Iran without taking into account the US threat to put sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow following the meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, Lavrov said the US demands to wrap up cooperation with Iran are “illegal”.

“I hope other countries which cooperate with Iran will take a principled position and will be guided by their national interests,” Lavrov added.

In turn, Zarif said the US threat to put unilateral sanctions against any country cooperating with Iran is an evidence of its defeat in the UN, where Washington failed to bend other members to support its position.

In a separate statement to the Russian media earlier today, Zarif said Iran is ready to exchange prisoners with the US.

But the talks cannot be organized directly between the Iranian and US authorities, and Tehran would like to have Switzerland or any other country that “would like to play a positive role” in this process, he noted.

READ: Iran says it is ready to swap all prisoners with US