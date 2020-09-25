Iraq reports nearly 4,600 more virus cases, 68 deaths

Iraq reported close to 4,600 new coronavirus cases and 68 more deaths on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The nationwide death toll now stands at 8,867, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 4,593 more infections raised the overall case count to 344,699, while the number of recoveries has reached 273,266, the ministry said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 984,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 32.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 22.27 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

READ: Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID cases spike