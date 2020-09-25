Israeli army injures 7 Palestinians in West Bank

At least seven Palestinians, including a photojournalist working with Anadolu Agency, were injured as Israeli forces use rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters demonstrating against settlements building in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports

Palestinians held a demonstration in the town of Kafr Qaddum, north of the West Bank, to protest the illegal Jewish settlements and Israel’s separation barrier, which snakes through the West Bank.

The Israeli army used rubber bullets and tear gas to break up the marches, with protesters pelting stones at Israeli soldiers.

Protesters and freelance photojournalist Nidal Shtayyeh were hit with rubber bullets.

Shtayyeh, who got his leg injured, said that he was treated by Palestinian medical teams in the area and his health condition was good.

He was injured by Israeli forces for the second time in five months.

In May, Shtayyeh was injured in his foot with a rubber bullet by Israeli forces while he was covering the rally of Kafr Qaddum.

Israel occupied Jerusalem and the whole of the West Bank following the 1967 Six-Day War and began establishing settlements in the area in the following year.