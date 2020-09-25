White Helmets clear Idlib of rubble left by regime attacks

The Syrian Civil Defence teams known as the White Helmets have launched a campaign to clear residential areas in Idlib governorate of rubble left by regime attacks, Anadolu news agency has reported.

In May 2017, Turkey, Russia and Iran reached an agreement to establish “de-escalation zones” in Idlib governorate as well as Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, land to the north of Homs and eastern Ghouta. Despite the ceasefire, though, the Syrian regime and its allies continued to attack these areas.

White Helmets media spokesman Hassan Al-Ahmad told the agency that the campaign aims to help civilians return to their homes after the ceasefire. He added that as many as 35 White Helmets volunteers are taking part.

