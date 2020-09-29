Iraq national security advisor, US envoy discuss counterterrorism efforts

Iraq’s National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, and the US Ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Toller, yesterday discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation especially in the fields of security and combating terrorism, Anadolu news agency reported.

In a statement, Al-Araji said the US official affirmed his country’s support for the Iraqi government in the fields of security and counterterrorism as well as its assistance in overcoming the current challenges.

He added that Baghdad is looking forward to witnessing more security and stability to the benefit of the world as a whole.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Washington may close its embassy in Baghdad for 90 days in response to attacks against US interests.

Earlier on Friday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi announced their support for a proposal submitted by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, to investigate the repeated attacks against foreign embassies and diplomatic missions in the capital and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The proposal came after various parties, including the Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and the Al-Fatah coalition led by Hadi Al-Amiri denied responsibility for the attacks.

