Libya dialogue resumes in Morocco despite conflicting agendas

The second round of Libyan talks are due to begin today in the Moroccan resort town of Bouznika, south of Rabat, with the participation of representatives of the High Council of State in Libya and the House of Representatives.

Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted informed sources in Rabat as saying that the second round had previously been postponed due to a conflict in the agendas of the parties to the conflict.

The second Bouznika meeting will take place amid leaks about internal disputes in the Moroccan state institutions about managing the Libyan file, what local sources considered “external disturbances that seek to thwart the Moroccan role in resolving the Libyan crisis.”

The same sources emphasised that Morocco is managing the Libyan file in complete harmony and consultation among all components of the state.

The sources pointed out that the aim of the second Bouznika round of talks is to achieve consensus to unify the Libyan state institutions in the east and west of the country, form a technocratic government and restructure the Presidential Council, in addition to signing what was agreed upon in the first Bouznika meeting.

