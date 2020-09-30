Join us for a live conversation with Palestinian-American children’s author and Palestine Book Awards nominee for 2020 Rifk Ebeid on her book “Baba, what does my name mean?” as we discuss the role of indigenous cultures in writing their own narratives, particularly in the genre of children’s literature at 3PM GMT (4PM UK TIME).

Rifk Ebeid is the debut author of the must-have children’s book Baba, What Does My Name Mean?

She was born and raised in the United States, but is originally Palestinian, hailing from the beautiful cities of al-Khalil (Hebron) and al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Rifk has been a lifelong lover of all things Palestine, and first began her advocacy work with an impassioned letter to the editor in the seventh grade.

Her happiest memories were the summers she spent in al-Quds with her very big Palestinian family, exploring the land and soaking in every bit of its rich history and resilient people. She lives in Florida, with her husband, family, and three children, who were all named after beloved cities in Palestine.

Rifk has a JD from George Mason University, an MA in Human Rights Studies from Columbia University, and an MA in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of Northern Colorado. She has worked extensively in the field of human rights and media advocacy with various human rights organizations in the US, al-Quds, and the UAE.