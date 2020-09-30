Retired Yemen soldiers block roads over unpaid pensions

Hundreds of retired military personnel in Yemen’s Aden have blocked the roads leading to the oil company and oil ports demanding payments of their pensions be expediated after they stopped in January, Anadolu reported.

According to the agency, the retired soldiers also closed the gates of the oil ports of Al-Zeit, Al-Mualla, and the Caltex containers.

An Anadolu correspondent said the protests led to a fuel crisis in the city where hundreds of cars queued in front of petrol stations to purchase petrol.

Yemeni citizens told Anadolu that a state of panic prevails in Aden over the possibility of escalating protests due to the government’s inability to pay the soldiers’ pensions.

Earlier on Sunday, the retired soldiers warned that they would escalate their protests over the coming days by closing Aden International Airport and the Central Bank of Yemen until all their demands are met.

