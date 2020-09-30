Sudan army repels attack by rebel group in Darfur

The Sudanese army said its troops repelled an attack by the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdul Wahid Mohamed Al-Nur (SLA-AW) in South Darfur which did not sign the peace agreement concluded in August between Khartoum and a majority of the rebel groups in the area.

“In light of the ceasefire and the armed forces’ commitment to the [peace agreement], forces affiliated with the Sudan Liberation Army Movement, Abdul Wahid Muhammad Nur’s wing have attacked our forces in the Baldong area in Jebel Marra,” the Sudanese army said in a statement, adding that its forces stationed in the area confronted the rebels and forced them to flee.

Al-Nur, who lives in Paris, did not participate in the peace negotiations that took place between the Sudanese government and the rebel movements in Darfur and Kordofan and which resulted in the signing of a historic agreement aimed at ending a conflict that has led to tens of thousands of deaths.

The Sudanese transitional government and the movements’ leaders are expected to sign the final peace agreement on Saturday.

