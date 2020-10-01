Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq reports nearly 4,500 more virus cases, 50 deaths

October 1, 2020 at 8:02 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Iraq, Middle East, News
Body temperature of an Iraqi student, wearing a protective mask, is being meausured before taking a final exam amid coronavirus (COVID-19) measures in Baghdad, Iraq on September 01, 2020 [Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
Iraq reported close to 4,500 new coronavirus cases and 50 more deaths on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The nationwide death toll now stands at 9,231, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 4,493 more infections raised the overall case count to 367,474, while the number of recoveries has reached 295,882, the ministry said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.01 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 34.09 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 23.69 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

