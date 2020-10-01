NATO members to carry out a joint drill, Turkey says

Turkey issued a new navigational telex (Navtex) that NATO members will carry out “a joint naval drill” in the Mediterranean Sea between 5-9 October, the Turkish Naval Forces (DzKK) Office for Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography (OHNO) said yesterday.

Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area, as well as other information.

According to the statement, NATO units will be conducting Operation Sea Guardian in the Mediterranean Sea to promote maritime security in the first week of October.

“Any information you can provide regarding suspicious behavior at sea or personnel at risk could save lives. If contacted by NATO units, your cooperation and assistance in answering questions would be greatly appreciated,” the statement read.

In February, NATO carried out an exercise called Dynamic Manta (DYMA20) at the coast of Sicily. Ships, submarines, aircraft and personnel from nine Allied nations converged in the central Mediterranean Sea for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare training.

