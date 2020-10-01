Turkey, Greece reach understanding on 'general principles'

Turkish and Greek military delegations reached a “common understanding on general principles” on the Eastern Mediterranean in meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A series of technical talks between Turkish and Greek military delegations had been planned after a phone call between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the Twitter statement recalled.

“Turkey and Greece reached a common understanding on ‘general principles’ in military delegations’ meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“The next meeting, where the technical details of the coordination for the safe functioning of the elements in the Eastern Mediterranean will be discussed, is planned to be held at NATO Headquarters on October 5, 2020,” the statement noted.

Turkish and Greek military delegations held a series of technical talks, starting from Sept. 10, at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss the Eastern Mediterranean.

The sixth round of the talks was held Tuesday, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.