Algeria president Tebboune appoints leader of Movement of Society for Peace as labour minister

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday appointed a leader of the Movement of Society for Peace as minister of labour, to fill a post that has been vacant for weeks. The movement has described the decision as one-sided.

According to a statement issued by the Algerian presidency, Tebboune appointed El Hachemi Djaaboub as minister of labour, employment and social security after prior discussions with the prime minister.

Djaaboub succeeded Ahmed Shawki Asheq, the previous labour minister, who was dismissed abruptly at the end of July, only six months after his appointment.

Djaaboub was appointed as minister of trade and minister of industry in previous governments.

Following Djaaboub’s appointment, leader of the Movement of Society for Peace Abdul Razzaq Muqri posted on his Facebook page: “We affirm that we have nothing to do with this decision,” stating that the movement’s national executive bureau will meet on Thursday to discuss the matter.

Muqri also tweeted: “We confirm to the public that we have not been consulted on this matter, neither by the government, nor by the concerned person (Djaaboub).”

“After verifying the decision, the movement’s institutions will decide on the appropriate action to be taken,” he added.

In early January, Tebboune appointed his first government under the leadership of Abdelaziz Djerad, a few days after his swearing-in ceremony following the 12 December elections. He made minor changes to the government several months ago.

