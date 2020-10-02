Portuguese / Spanish / English

Moscow: Russia, Iran concerned about Syrian and Libyan fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh

October 2, 2020
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) greets Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) in Moscow, Russia on 24 September 2020. [Russian Foreign Ministry - Anadolu Agency]
 October 2, 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif talked by phone on Friday and expressed concern over the involvement of Syrian and Libyan fighters in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

Two Syrian rebel sources have told Reuters that Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan, something both Ankara and Baku have denied. French President Emmanuel Macron has also accused Turkey of sending Syrian jihadists to the region.

