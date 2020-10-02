Mother of Gaza fishermen killed by Egypt asks for return of son

The mother of two Palestinian fishermen who were killed by the Egyptian navy last week, called on Cairo to release her remaining son who was arrested during the same fishing trip, Arabi21 reported.

Nawal Al Zaazou, also known as Umm Nidal, told the news website that her two sons, Hasan and Mahmoud Al–Zazoua, are martyrs, and that all she wants is the return for her third son, Yaser.

“I want to hold him in my hands to believe that he is alive,” she said.

Gaza’s Interior Ministry said that Egypt returned the bodies of the two fishermen who were shot by the Egyptian navy. The third brother, Yaser, is receiving treatment in Egypt, Al Jazeera has reported.

Palestinians have condemned Egypt’s actions saying fishermen typically work near the maritime border and that “shooting and killing them is unjustifiable”.

READ: Muslim scholars condemn killing of Palestine fishermen by Egypt army