Sudan: Fatwa bans normalising ties with Israel

Sudan’s Islamic governmental authority yesterday announced its opposition to Khartoum normalising ties with Israel.

Local media reported that an Islamic Fatwa – a legal opinion based on Islamic law – was issued amid imminent reports that the two countries are due to sign agreements to establish normal relations, according to official sources.

Last month, the Sudanese foreign minister-designate, Omar Qamar Al-Din, said that the US administration had promised to study the possibility of removing Sudan from the American so-called “states sponsoring terrorism” list, if Khartoum established ties with the occupation state.

“US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has visited the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and put forward two files, the first is normalisation between Sudan and Israel, and the second is to remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism,” he told local Tayyar.

Since the ousting of former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019, rapprochement between Khartoum and Washington has picked up speed .

The US started imposing economic sanctions on Sudan in 1997 and has been listing it as one of the countries sponsoring terrorism since 1993.

