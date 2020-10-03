Fatah to Pompeo: 'Palestine is not a banana republic'

The Palestinian Fatah movement has directed sharp criticism at the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his recent call to replace the Palestinian leadership. This follows the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s categorical rejection of the recent normalisation agreements between Arab states and Israel, as well as its initial position against the implementation of the deal of the century.

Munir Jaghoub, head of Fatah’s Information Department in the Office of Mobilisation and Organisation, responded to Pompeo through a post on Facebook in which he questioned:

Mr Pompeo, when will you realise that our people always choose their leadership and that Palestine, although it is a state under occupation, is not a banana republic?

“You have to realise that dignity, self-pride and confidence in the future is an authentic Palestinian commodity, just like olive oil, thyme and the Canaanite dress embroidered with love for the land,” affirmed the Fatah leader.

Jaghoub reiterated the Palestinian rejection of all plans aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause, stating: “We will not talk to anyone on the ground of the so-called deal of the century, and the only dialogue we will accept must be based on international legitimacy and aims to end the occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of 4 June, 1967.”

The Fatah official advised Pompeo “not to compromise the Palestinian right,” adding that: “Many foreign ministers and presidents came and went before you, but Palestine remained and its people maintained steadfastness in their homeland.”

In response to the US demand for changing the Palestinian leadership, Jaghoub confirmed that: “The Palestinian leadership remains because it derives its legitimacy from the trust of the people, and you, your president and your administration will leave soon by the decision of the American people.”

Pompeo, whose country proposed the deal of the century and orchestrated the recent Emirati and Bahraini normalisation agreements with Israel, which the Palestinian leadership firmly condemned, argued that the Palestinians need to choose a leadership willing to conduct a dialogue for peace.

He also expressed his hope that the Palestinians would join the US’ plan and commit to serious negotiations and dialogue with Israel.