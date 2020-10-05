Israel arrests 22 Palestinians in West Bank, including 12 policemen

Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested 22 Palestinians from different parts of the occupied West Bank, including 12 policemen, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPS) reported.

The PPS said that all of the 22 Palestinian detainees were sent to interrogation centres over claims they took part in popular resistance action against illegal settlers and occupation forces.

According to Arab48, Israeli occupation forces raided the occupied Ramallah neighbourhood of Silwad and were met with scores of Palestinian youths.

The PPS said that four of the Palestinians were detained after they were ambushed.

The 12 Palestinian policemen were arrested during night raids at their homes in the village of Naalin, near Ramallah.

Israeli occupation forces also raided Bab Al-Rahma Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and took pictures of the inside.

This came after scores of settlers raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and performed Talmudic rituals inside it.

