Turkish Cypriot coast of Maras to reopen this week

The coastline of the abandoned town of Maras in the Turkish Cypriot city of Gazimagusa will reopen on Thursday, the prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) announced Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The coastline of Maras will be open for public use as of Thursday morning, Ersin Tatar said in a joint news conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara.

“Maras issue is a national cause above all political competitions and debates,” Tatar said.

“It is a fact that Maras is a TRNC territory. We fully support the decision to make Maras’s coastline available to the public,” Erdogan said.

Turkey is also ready to support the Turkish Cypriot administration to fully open the town of Maras, Erdogan stressed.

The TRNC had announced the opening of Maras to tourists in 2019.

READ: Turkey, Greece set up military hotline under NATO to prevent clashes in East Med