Israel: Likud’s popularity declines as anti-Netanyahu protests continue

A survey conducted by an Israeli TV channel revealed yesterday that the Likud party has suffered a sharp decline in its popularity and would win only 26 seats if elections were held now, the Times of Israel reported.

Channel 12, which conducted the survey, reported that if elections were held, Yamina party, led by Naftali Bennett, is expected to attain 23 seats.

The Likud party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing multiple corruption cases, won 36 seats in the last election and Yamina got only six.

Commenting on the results, Likud said in a statement: “Everyone knows how it will end. We’re used to the left-wing media propping up Bennett to bring down Prime Minister Netanyahu and Likud. It won’t work this time either.”

The survey found that Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, which had been hovering around 20 seats, would snag 18, the Joint List would remain steady at 15, while Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) and the Shas would be tied at nine seats and Yisrael Beiteinu would get eight seats.

Some 49 per cent of respondents said they wanted the government to be dissolved and for early elections to be called. While just 30 per cent, according to the Times of Israel, said the government should continue to operate.