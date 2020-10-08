Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel, UAE stock exchanges open cooperation talks

October 8, 2020 at 7:28 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, UAE
A photo taken on January 6, 2020 shows the Dubai Financial Market in the Gulf emirate as Gulf bourses were hit by a panicky sell-off amid Iranian vows of retaliation over the US killing of a top general. - All seven bourses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states closed in the red, on the first trading day since the death of powerful military commander Qasem Soleimani. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)
A photo taken on January 6, 2020 shows the Dubai Financial Market in the Gulf emirate [KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images]
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said Thursday it opened preliminary talks with the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange on the possibility of future cooperation, Anadolu Agency reports.

It said the two exchanges are holding discussions on the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding to design a framework of regional cooperation in various fields but those talks are still in the initial phase with no concrete agreements reached.

The news came after an economic rapprochement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a normalization agreement in August in what is known as the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.The UAE and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural, and commercial relations following a signing ceremony at the White House.

The move was followed by a series of announcements on agreements and contracts between companies from both nations.

