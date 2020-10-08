Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel's parliament to ratify UAE deal on Monday, Netanyahu says

October 8, 2020
Foreign Affairs Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Foreign Affairs Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House on September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. [Alex Wong/Getty Images]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he will bring diplomatic accords with the United Arab Emirates before the Israeli parliament on Oct. 12, Reuters reports.

Israel and the UAE signed agreements in Washington in September to normalize diplomatic ties and to forge a broad new relationship.

Netanyahu said he intends to get cabinet and parliamentary ratification for the deal, which marks a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran.

