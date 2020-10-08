Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi Arabia appoints princess to Family Affairs Council

Flag of Saudi Arabia waves at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on 11 October 2018 [Ahmet Bolat/Anadolu Agency]
The Saudi Council of Ministers on Tuesday appointed Princess Sara Bint Musaed Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as a member of the specialists in the governmental Family Affairs Council.

The Saudi cabinet said in a statement that it has also appointed Dr. Wafa Bint Ibrahim Al-Sabeel as a member of the specialists and those interested in childhood affairs in the same council.

According to the statement, Princess Sara has participated in events and initiatives on women’s affairs, while Dr. Wafa is an associate professor at Imam University in Riyadh and specialises in children’s literature.

In 2017, Riyadh established the Family Affairs Council which aims to address the social, cultural and economic challenges facing Saudi families.

