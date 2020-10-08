Saudi judge faces bribery and corruption charges

A senior judge in Saudi Arabia is facing bribery and corruption charges, the local media revealed on Tuesday.

Although he is said to have been caught “red-handed” with around 250,000 Riyals in his possession, the identity of the judge is being kept secret. He denies the charges and claims that he is the victim of a “conspiracy”.

The Supreme Judiciary Council and the Public Prosecution Service are investigating the case, which includes alleged money laundering by seven other judges as well as the senior judge. According to Okaz newspaper, unnamed sources connected to the investigations have said that the Public Prosecutors have traced the bank accounts of the suspects.

The prosecutors are also apparently investigating the judge over allegations of dereliction of duty, abuse of judicial authority, absence from work without a legitimate excuse and delaying court procedures.

READ: Saudi sentences economist to 15 years in prison