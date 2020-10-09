One-year-old Palestinian toddler injured by Israel settlers

Israeli settlers injured a one-year-old Palestinian toddler after throwing stones at a car he was in on a West Bank road, reported Wafa news agency.

Illegal settlers from the Neve Daniel settlement to the west of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem threw stones at Palestinian cars driving on a highway between Bethlehem and Hebron in the south of the occupied West Bank.

According to local witnesses, Mahmoud Iyad Banat, was injured in the head after Israeli settlers hurled stones and smashed a window of a car he was in.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

In July, Israel’s Settlement Council in the occupied West Bank announced the development of 164 new housing units in the Neve Daniel settlement.

The Director of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Commission, Hassan Breijah, said it is at the expense of land belonging to the Palestinians and that the Israeli occupation authorities will appropriate dozens of acres of agricultural land to build the new settlement project.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.