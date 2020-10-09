Palestine doctor dies of coronavirus in Hebron

A Palestinian doctor in Hebron has died from coronavirus, local media reported yesterday.

“Fifty-one-year-old doctor Harb Radwan has died due to his infection with the coronavirus,” the director of Al-Ahl Hospital, Youssef Al-Takrouri, told the media, adding that he was not “suffering from any diseases, and he had contracted the virus about a week ago.”

Al-Takrouri pointed out that Radwan was treated at the Dura Governmental Hospital for two days before he was transferred to Al-Ahli Hospital, where he stayed in the “intensive care unit for about five days.”

Radwan was the director of Al-Yamamah Hospital in Bethlehem and is thought to be the first medic to die of coronavirus. Last month, a 68-year-old retired doctor, identified as Mohammed Abu Harbid, died from the disease in the occupied Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry recently reported that a number of other Palestinian doctors had died after they treat the patients infected by the disease in Russia, Spain and Italy.

The occupied territories have so far recorded a total of 53,939 confirmed cases and 46,000 recoveries, according to official data.

