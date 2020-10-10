Yemen: 4 million displaced living in catastrophic conditions 

The Houthi movement in Yemen stated on Friday that four million displaced people live in dire humanitarian conditions in areas under its control.

This came in a report issued by the Houthi Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) and was published on the movement’s official website.

The report stated: “The number of displaced families has reached 606,000, increasing the total number of refugees by the end of last August to 4.1 million, who are dispersed in 15 Yemeni governorates.”

According to the report: “Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are living in a catastrophic humanitarian situation, due to the conflict that has been going on in the country for more than five years.”

The report added: “The humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated in light of the announcement made by the UN agencies regarding the reduction of aid assistance and shutting down relief projects, at a time when the camps lack the most basic needs, including food and medical supplies, amid the spread of diseases.”

READ: Yemen releases Turkey relief team after hours in detention

Last September, the United Nations (UN) announced the suspension of 15 humanitarian aid programmes in Yemen due to lack of funds.

UN Resident Coordinator in Yemen Lise Grande explained: “15 out of 45 major UN humanitarian programmes in Yemen have been suspended, and 30 programmes are likely to be affected in the coming weeks if additional funding is not received.”

For months, the UN agencies have complained about a severe shortage of funds for the humanitarian response plan in Yemen, while calling on donors to urgently mobilise donations to aid millions of people.

Over the past six years, Yemen has witnessed a bloody war between government forces and the Houthi group, which has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with around 80 per cent of the population in need of aid. The conflict has pushed millions to the brink of starvation.

The ongoing conflict has led to the deaths of 112,000 people, including 12,000 civilians, according to UN estimates.