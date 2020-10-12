Kuwait offers $1.2m to support East Jerusalem hospitals

Palestinian Prime Minister, Muhammad Shtayyeh, yesterday announced that Kuwait has offered $1.2 million in financial support for Palestinian hospitals in East Jerusalem through the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD).

Shtayyeh said the offer is part of a financial aid package worth $5.7 million designated to projects in the occupied city.

The Al-Maqasid Charity Hospital, Augusta Victoria (Al-Mutlaa) Hospital and St. John Eye Hospital will benefit from the Kuwaiti funds.

An expert in Jerusalem affairs and Director of the Wadi Al-Hilweh Information Centre, Jawad Siyam, said Kuwaiti support for the health centres and Palestinian institutions, especially in Jerusalem, will contribute to strengthening the medical services and the steadfastness of Jerusalem’s residents, who pay exorbitant sums of money for treatment in the Israeli hospitals.

Siyam added that Kuwait has implemented many important projects in Jerusalem that served the Palestinian residents who are facing the Israeli aggressive measures aimed at uprooting them from the holy city.

Following the Israeli war on Gaza Strip in 2014, Kuwait provided $200 million to rebuild homes, factories, water plants and infrastructure damaged in the besieged enclave.

