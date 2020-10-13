PA warns Israel about hunger striker

The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority warned Israel on Monday about hunger-striker Maher Al-Akhras, who has been refusing food for 79 days in an Israeli prison, Anadolu has reported.

Mohammad Shtayyeh told his cabinet that the hunger-striker “is in a critically serious” condition.

Shtayyeh called on the international community to put pressure on the Israeli occupation authorities to stop the “illegal punishment represented by administrative detention” which sees Israel holding Palestinian prisoners for an indefinite period with neither charge nor trial.

He pointed out that Israel is holding 350 Palestinians in its prisons under administrative detention.

Al-Akhras was held on 27 July last year and detained under the cruel and inhuman system after harsh interrogation. He is on hunger strike in protest at his detention. Last week, his wife Taghreed joined his protest in an attempt to highlight his case.

READ: Palestinian prisoner’s wife joins hunger strike, as medics warn he’s at death’s door