Yemen thwarts delivery of weapons to southern separatists

October 13, 2020 at 2:29 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, UAE, Yemen
A military vehicle beloging to Yemen's southern separatist forces blocks the entrance at a local administration building on the strategic island of Socotra, on June 22, 2020. - The fall of Socotra on June 21 deepens the crisis between the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the government after the failure of a power-sharing deal in areas beyond the control of Huthi rebels, who hold the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen. The STC, which declared autonomy in southern Yemen on April 26, said it had already begun implementing self-rule on the island. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
A military vehicle beloging to Yemen's southern separatist forces blocks the entrance at a local administration building on the strategic island of Socotra, on June 22, 2020 [-/AFP via Getty Images]
Pro-government forces in Yemen on Saturday thwarted an operation to smuggle weapons to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) off the coast of Abyan in the south of the country.

Local sources said a pro-government soldier was killed and another was wounded while three STC fighters were injured during armed confrontations between the two sides in the city of Ahwar, south-east of Abyan Governorate.

The sources said the government forces were on a security mission to thwart the entry of weapons via a ship which arrived in the Hura area between the governorates of Shabwa and Abyan, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the sources, the pro-government forces prevented the ship from berthing and forced it to leave the area, clashes erupted with southern militias in the area who were awaiting the delivery of the weapons.

The sources confirmed that the commander of the security belt forces in Ahwar city, known as Al-Habadi, and two of his militants were injured during the clashes.

