75-year-old Palestinian olive picker injured by Israel settlers

Palestinian olive farmers were attacked by Israeli settlers with stones and pepper spray while in the village Nilin, based in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah, reported Wafa news agency.

In the process, the settlers severely assaulted a 75-year-old Palestinian with stones while he near the illegal Separation Wall, injuring him in the head.

The olive harvest is a main source of livelihood for thousands of Palestinian families in the occupied territories, but they face many obstacles due to the Israeli occupation – including Israeli restrictions on land access and settler attacks.

Moreover, the Israeli settlers destroyed the ladders and blankets which olive pickers place on the ground to catch the olives.

READ: Palestine village installs cameras to capture attacking Israel settlers

Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank have long complained of frequent attacks by settlers, including assault, vandalism and the destruction of Palestinian farmlands.

Settler violence against Palestinian civilians, even though almost daily, intensifies during the crucial olive harvest season.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.